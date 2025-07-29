Nintendo Stock Drops Despite Signs of Upcoming Direct Event

REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo‘s stock fell on Monday even as signs of an upcoming Nintendo Direct emerged. The stock price dropped despite rumors that a Direct is set to occur this week.

The latest indication of this event comes from a scheduled maintenance period starting on July 30, 2025, at 11:00 PM PT, lasting until July 31, 2025, at 12:30 AM PT. Nintendo typically performs maintenance around the time of its Directs to update its online services with new games.

Additionally, prominent leakers have hinted at the Direct, suggesting that new announcements are imminent. The recent release of Donkey Kong Bananza appears to have paved the way for new game showcases, fueling speculation about a potential release date for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond during the upcoming Direct.

Reports also indicate that some third-party game developers are holding back their announcements for the Switch 2, opting to wait for the Nintendo Direct to avoid overshadowing Donkey Kong Bananza.

Despite the rumors, Nintendo’s stock was down on Monday. However, shares of NTDOF have experienced significant growth, rising 48.34% year-to-date and 63.81% over the past year. If the Direct is indeed announced this week, it could serve as a positive catalyst for Nintendo’s shares.

Wall Street analysts currently hold a Moderate Buy consensus rating for Nintendo, with eight Buy ratings, two Holds, and one Sell over the last three months. This consensus suggests a potential 9.86% upside for the shares.