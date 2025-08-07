Business
Nintendo Stock Rises Ahead of Indie World Showcase Tomorrow
REDMOND, Wash. — Nintendo‘s stock price increased on Wednesday after the company announced an Indie World Showcase scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 a.m. ET. This event will spotlight games from various third-party indie developers, particularly for the Switch and the soon-to-be-released Switch 2.
Although Nintendo is not expected to unveil major news during the showcase, excitement is building among fans. Many are hoping for updates on highly anticipated games, including *Hollow Knight: Silksong*. This sequel to the popular 2017 title was initially announced in February 2019 but has faced numerous delays.
A new trailer during the showcase could generate significant anticipation for *Hollow Knight: Silksong*, especially since it appeared in a sizzle reel during the Switch 2 Direct, with a tentative 2025 release date. Developer Team Cherry may need to solidify that release timeline in response to growing expectations.
As of Wednesday, Nintendo’s stock has rallied by 59.88% this year and increased by 78% over the past 12 months. A surge in investor confidence has been linked mainly to the hype surrounding the Switch 2, which has propelled the stock upward following its successful launch.
Wall Street analysts have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy for Nintendo, featuring nine Buy ratings, two Hold ratings, and one Sell rating in the past three months. This analysis suggests a potential upside of 5.61% for Nintendo shares.
Recent Posts
- Nintendo Stock Rises Ahead of Indie World Showcase Tomorrow
- Bills’ James Cook Begins Hold-In Amid Contract Talks
- Kelly Ripa on Vacation, Filling in Guest Hosts on Talk Show
- PGA Tour Prepares for FedEx St. Jude Championship Showdown
- Yacht Club Games Announces Mina The Hollower Release Date
- Nintendo Indie World Showcase Unveils New Games for Switch and Switch 2
- Antonio Brown Sparks Outrage Over Offensive Caitlin Clark Post
- Lee Corso’s Legacy at FSU Endures After Decades of Impact
- Peloton Surprises with Profit Amid Cost-Cutting Strategy
- Artisan Mid Cap Fund Shows Mixed Results Amid Volatile Market
- Powerball Results: Texas Sees Big Winners on August 4, 2025
- Claudio Echeverri’s Future Uncertain Amidst Interest from Roma
- Florida Woman Arrested for Impersonating Nurse, Treating Thousands
- Firefly Aerospace Raises $868 Million in Biggest U.S. Space IPO
- Wordle Hint and Answer for August 7 Revealed
- Andre Agassi Inspires at Leadership Academy in New York City
- Illinois State Fair Traffic Changes and Events Start August 7
- BMX Star Nigel Sylvester Embraces Individuality with New Sneaker Line
- PGA Playoffs Begin with FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis
- Dallas Cowboys Cut Super Bowl Champion Parris Campbell After Injury