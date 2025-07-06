Nintendo Switch 2 Dominates Console Exclusives in 2025 Lineup

Berlin, Germany – As of July 6, 2025, the gaming landscape is buzzing with high-profile releases across all major platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. Among these, Nintendo appears to be leading the charge with its aggressive strategy for exclusives.

Since its launch in June, the Nintendo Switch 2 has delivered numerous first-party blockbusters and exclusive titles not found on any other console. This year alone, Nintendo has rolled out 13 console exclusives, showcasing a diverse lineup that keeps gamers engaged.

Meanwhile, Sony’s PlayStation 5 has also maintained momentum, offering 4 exclusives. However, most of its titles are also available on PC, which softens their exclusivity. Notable among them is the year’s biggest PS5-only release, which adds some variety to the gaming mix.

On the other hand, the Xbox Series X has opted for a slower release schedule, focusing primarily on titles that will eventually launch on PC. Despite facing some cancellations, Xbox has released 7 exclusives, including heavy hitters like Gears of War: E-Day.

The competitive space highlights Nintendo’s clear strength in building an exclusive portfolio that appeals to a broad audience. Gamers looking to invest in a console this year are finding the best reasons to choose the Nintendo Switch 2, thanks to its impressive variety.

Even taking only “major” titles into account, Nintendo’s exclusives surpass Xbox and PlayStation, with 6 compared to 3 and 2, respectively. With each new title, Nintendo solidifies its standing as the console to beat in 2025.