Tech
Nintendo Switch 2 Dominates Console Exclusives in 2025 Lineup
Berlin, Germany – As of July 6, 2025, the gaming landscape is buzzing with high-profile releases across all major platforms: Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X. Among these, Nintendo appears to be leading the charge with its aggressive strategy for exclusives.
Since its launch in June, the Nintendo Switch 2 has delivered numerous first-party blockbusters and exclusive titles not found on any other console. This year alone, Nintendo has rolled out 13 console exclusives, showcasing a diverse lineup that keeps gamers engaged.
Meanwhile, Sony’s PlayStation 5 has also maintained momentum, offering 4 exclusives. However, most of its titles are also available on PC, which softens their exclusivity. Notable among them is the year’s biggest PS5-only release, which adds some variety to the gaming mix.
On the other hand, the Xbox Series X has opted for a slower release schedule, focusing primarily on titles that will eventually launch on PC. Despite facing some cancellations, Xbox has released 7 exclusives, including heavy hitters like Gears of War: E-Day.
The competitive space highlights Nintendo’s clear strength in building an exclusive portfolio that appeals to a broad audience. Gamers looking to invest in a console this year are finding the best reasons to choose the Nintendo Switch 2, thanks to its impressive variety.
Even taking only “major” titles into account, Nintendo’s exclusives surpass Xbox and PlayStation, with 6 compared to 3 and 2, respectively. With each new title, Nintendo solidifies its standing as the console to beat in 2025.
Recent Posts
- Twins Aim for Sweep Against Rays in Minneapolis
- Backlash for Houston Board Member After Flood Comments
- Ben Folds Announces Tour After Resigning from Kennedy Center Role
- Scott Dixon Takes Victory at The Honda Indy 200 After Late Surge
- Alex Padilla Returns to Athletic Club After Short Stint with Pumas
- Baltimore Orioles Top Rays 5-1 with Kremer’s Strong Performance
- Las Vegas Aces Aim for Victory Against Struggling Connecticut Sun
- Guardians Face Tough Challenge Against Tigers’ Skubal Tonight
- Austin Hays Thrives with Reds After Rocky Stint with Phillies
- Historic Seven-Team Trade Finalized Involving Kevin Durant
- Knicks Hire Mike Brown as New Head Coach After Thibodeau’s Dismissal
- Lakers’ Adou Thiero Out for Summer League With Knee Injury
- Mets Secure Series Win Against Brewers Ahead of Subway Showdown
- Yankees’ Losing Streak Extends After Rodón’s Poor Performance
- Greg Peterson Reveals Top MLB Picks for July 6, 2023
- Brandon Nimmo Shines as Mets Face Yankees in Subway Series Finale
- Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72
- Lynx Host Sky Amid Record Winning Streak and Player Injuries
- Jackson Koivun Aims for Breakthrough at John Deere Classic
- Rain and storms return Monday amid warm temperatures