Nintendo Switch 2 Unveils Exciting Game Lineup for Launch

SEATTLE, Wash. — Nintendo has officially revealed a diverse lineup of games for its highly anticipated console, the Nintendo Switch 2, set to launch on June 5, 2025. The new console will support both new titles and many classic games from the original Nintendo Switch.

The announcement came during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct presentation, showcasing an array of games from various genres, including beloved franchises like Final Fantasy and Mario. Notably, both the Final Fantasy VII Remake and a remaster of Bravely Default Flying Fairy are included in the initial offerings.

Other major titles unveiled include Borderlands 4, which is set to join the Switch 2 lineup on the same day. Additionally, a new adventure featuring Donkey Kong, titled Donkey Kong Bananza, is also part of the launch, promising fans a fun 3D experience.

Retro gaming enthusiasts can look forward to the return of classic titles such as Ridge Racer and the reimagined versions of Dragon Quest games, both set to feature enhanced graphics and gameplay mechanics. Fans of tactical RPGs will be excited to see Disgaea 7 included, combining updated content with previous DLCs.

In a surprising reveal, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will also launch alongside the console, allowing players to dive back into its expansive world with all previous updates and expansions.

As part of the Switch 2’s offerings, Nintendo also promises enhanced retro experiences, with content from previous generations being seamlessly integrated into the new console. Classic GameCube titles will be available through the Nintendo Switch Online service, including fan favorites like The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker.

Moreover, the presentation hinted at various collaborations and third-party games that will soon make their debut on the new console, aiming to expand its library even further. Popular franchises such as Madden NFL and EA Sports FC are also set to join the Switch 2’s roster in the future.

As excitement builds for the launch, the Nintendo Switch 2 looks poised to give gamers a fresh yet familiar experience, blending new gameplay innovations with the tried-and-true favorites that have defined Nintendo’s legacy.

The complete list of confirmed and rumored games for the Nintendo Switch 2 continues to evolve, promising a rich and engaging gaming experience for all types of players.