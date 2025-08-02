Tech
Nintendo Switch 2 vs. Xbox Series S: Performance Showdown
City, State/Country — In a recent analysis, experts at Digital Foundry compared the gaming performance of the Nintendo Switch 2 to the Xbox Series S. The findings indicate a significant advantage for the Xbox console, particularly in terms of graphics and frame rates.
Digital Foundry highlighted that the Xbox Series S achieves a resolution advantage of up to 73% over the Nintendo Switch 2 in performance mode. The Series S consistently targets 60 frames per second (FPS), while the Switch 2 is capped at 40 FPS. This performance gap was particularly evident when running demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077.
“Against Xbox Series S, resolution differences vary from nothing to upwards of 70 percent in favor of the Series S. The Series S exhibits near-zero issues while handling Cyberpunk 2077 at 30 FPS, which showcases how robust the Zen 2 architecture is compared to the last-generation hardware in Switch 2,” Digital Foundry concluded.
The analysis pointed out that the Nintendo Switch 2 performs well for a hybrid console but struggles significantly under heavier graphical loads. Users noticed “obvious frame-rate drops” in graphically intense areas on the Switch.
While the digital powerhouse of the Xbox Series S emerges as a strong contender, Digital Foundry noted that the Switch 2 still offers surprisingly good performance in general gaming despite its limitations. They reflected on the nature of the new device, built for both a home console experience and handheld gaming.
“A convincing win for the Series S overall,” was how the outlet summarized the comparisons, underscoring the viability of current games being ported to Switch 2, albeit with limitations in frame rates and CPU performance.
As gamers weigh their options, this analysis illustrates the stark differences in capabilities between next-generation consoles, stirring a conversation about gaming graphics and performance standards going forward.
