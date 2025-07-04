Nipah Virus Threat Prompts Containment Zones in Malappuram

Kozhikode, India — Authorities in Malappuram have imposed containment zones after the death of an 18-year-old girl from Makkaraparamba, raising concerns over a potential Nipah virus outbreak. The girl passed away on July 1 at Meitra hospital, prompting the local government to act swiftly to curb further transmission.

Malappuram district collector V R Vinod announced that restrictions will apply to 20 wards across Makkaraparamba, Kootilangadi, Kuruva, and Mankada grama panchayats. Specific areas affected include wards 1-13 of Makkaraparamba panchayat, wards 11 and 15 of Kootilangadi panchayat, ward 14 of Mankada panchayat, and wards 2, 3, 5, and 6 of Kuruva panchayat.

Residents in these zones are restricted from gathering in groups, and commercial establishments—except for medical shops—can only operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Additionally, all educational institutions in these areas will remain closed until further notice.

The health department has advised people in the district to avoid social gatherings and to wear masks when leaving their homes. These measures aim to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

A detailed route map of the deceased girl’s movements since June 23 has been released by health officials to track any potential exposure points. The timeline shows she started experiencing symptoms like fever and headache on June 23, and sought treatment at a local mini-clinic and later at multiple hospitals.

Following her deterioration, she was transferred to Meitra hospital, where she succumbed to the illness. Her funeral took place at Makkaraparamba Juma Masjid on July 2, 2025.

The health department is urging anyone who was in contact with the girl during her illness to reach out via their helpline numbers, 0483 2735010 and 0483 2735020. Meanwhile, Kozhikode District Medical Officer K K Rajaram confirmed that the patient had no public contact while in Kozhikode.