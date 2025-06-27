NIPSCO’s Electric Rate Adjustment Gains Approval from Indiana Commission

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) – Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO) has received approval from the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) to revise its electric rates. The changes will roll out in phases starting in July 2025 and continuing through early 2026, aiming to minimize the immediate impact on customers.

The new rates are the result of a collaborative effort among key stakeholders, including the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, NLMK Indiana, United States Steel Corporation, and Walmart Inc. NIPSCO plans to invest over $2 billion to transition to a more balanced and sustainable electric generation portfolio, promising long-term savings and environmental benefits.

An additional $769.5 million will be allocated for essential infrastructure upgrades. These include replacing aging poles and lines, constructing new substations, and modernizing the electric grid to enhance reliability and reduce outage durations.

For the average residential customer using 672 kilowatt-hours (kWh) monthly, rates will increase by approximately $23, a decrease from the previously proposed $32 increase. NIPSCO emphasizes its commitment to assist customers during this transition with assistance programs and energy efficiency initiatives.

NIPSCO has already made strides in improving service reliability, such as reducing power outage durations by 40% through the replacement of 300 miles of aging underground cable. The company offers flexible payment plans and assistance programs for eligible customers, ensuring that support remains accessible.