News
Nipsey Hussle Honored with Limited Edition TAP Cards in LA
Los Angeles, CA — The late rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle will be featured on two limited edition TAP cards, as part of a special campaign by L.A. Metro. This initiative aims to honor Hussle’s legacy and his impact on Los Angeles culture, particularly in the Crenshaw and Slauson neighborhood.
The LAP Metro representatives stated, “The idea came to connect Metro more meaningfully with the communities it serves, particularly around Crenshaw and Slauson, where Nipsey built both a business and a movement.” They emphasized that these cards serve as a recognition of Hussle’s influence on community and entrepreneurship in Los Angeles.
In observance of what would have been Hussle’s 40th birthday, the TAP card designs include a black-and-white portrait titled “Crenshaw & Slauson,” taken by renowned photographer Jonathan Mannion, alongside a color-stylized card called “Watts,” showcasing Hussle on a Metro bus.
Metro plans to release just 12,000 of these limited cards starting Friday, August 15. Riders can obtain them at select ticket vending machines in various stations, including Hyde Park, Crenshaw, and Compton. A Metro representative stated, “Riders can also get one of the two TAP cards at all six Metro Customer Centers, with additional quantities at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw and Rosa Parks locations.”
To commemorate this initiative, Metro will also temporarily rename Hyde Park Station to “Nipsey Hussle Station” from August 15 to August 31. “This partnership with his estate is a powerful example of how Metro is bridging transit, culture, and community to celebrate the enduring spirit of Los Angeles,” said a Metro spokesperson.
Additionally, as part of their service offerings, Metro encourages low-income riders to sign up for the LIFE Program, which provides fare discounts and free transit access across multiple agencies.
Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot and killed in 2019 outside his shop, The Marathon. He gained prominence in the mid-2000s and was honored posthumously with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on what would have been his 34th birthday.
For more detailed information, visit www.metro.net/nipsey/.
