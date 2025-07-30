NISAR Satellite Launch Set for July 30 by NASA and ISRO

Sriharikota, India — NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are set to launch the NISAR satellite on July 30 at 8:10 a.m. EDT (5:40 p.m. IST) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This groundbreaking mission will utilize synthetic aperture radar to monitor the Earth’s land and ice surfaces every 12 days.

NISAR, which stands for NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar, is a joint effort between the two space agencies. It will launch aboard an ISRO Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle. The satellite includes two radar systems — one S-band from ISRO and one L-band from NASA — designed to provide detailed data on environmental changes and natural disasters.

This project has been touted as a critical milestone in U.S.-India civil space cooperation, previously highlighted by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi during their meeting in February. The data collected from NISAR will significantly benefit areas such as agriculture and disaster response coordination, particularly for hurricanes, floods, and volcanic eruptions.

NASA will cover the launch activities live, starting with a prelaunch teleconference on July 28 at noon. Media registration is required by July 27, and questions may be submitted through social media using the hashtag #AskNISAR. Live coverage will commence at 7 a.m. on launch day.

As the first satellite mission jointly developed by NASA and ISRO, NISAR marks a new chapter in collaboration between the two organizations. This endeavor builds on successful past projects, including the Chandrayaan-1 mission and the recent Axiom Mission-4, which involved astronauts from both countries working together aboard the International Space Station.

For more detailed information on the NISAR mission and live updates, visit NASA’s official channels.