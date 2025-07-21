Nishioka and Brooksby Face Off at Citi Open

Washington, D.C. — On Monday afternoon, Yoshihito Nishioka, currently ranked No. 89 in the world, will go head-to-head with Jenson Brooksby, who sits at No. 102, in the Round of 64 at the Citi Open.

Brooksby is a favorite in this matchup with odds set at -295, while Nishioka is listed as the underdog at +220. According to the implied probability from the moneyline, Nishioka has a 74.7% chance of winning.

The odds were updated on Monday at 2:35 PM ET. For sports betting enthusiasts, the Citi Open is an opportunity to see how both players perform under pressure.

Gambling carries risks, and the USA Today Network advises only gambling with funds that are affordable to lose. They emphasize that past performances do not guarantee future success, and betting odds can fluctuate rapidly. It is important for bettors to verify any statistical information provided.

If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, support is available. The National Council on Problem Gambling offers help 24/7 at various hotlines depending on your state. Always check local laws regarding gambling to ensure compliance.