News
Nissan Recalls 443,900 Vehicles Over Engine Failure Risk
Washington, D.C. – Nissan is recalling nearly 443,900 vehicles in the U.S. due to potential issues with engine bearings. This recall affects several models, including the 2021-2024 Nissan Rogue, 2019-2020 Nissan Altima, 2019-2022 Infiniti QX50, and 2022 Infiniti QX55.
According to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the engine bearings in these vehicles may have a manufacturing defect. This defect could lead to engine damage and, in severe cases, engine failure.
The affected vehicles are equipped with either a 3-cylinder 1.5-liter or a 4-cylinder 2.0-liter variable compression turbo engine. Owners may notice abnormal noises from the engine, warning lights on the dashboard, or rough engine performance if they experience problems.
Nissan is also recalling about 37,800 of these vehicles in Canada for the same issue. The automaker emphasized that this recall is part of Nissan Group’s ongoing commitment to customer safety.
Owners will receive letters starting August 22, 2025, detailing how to bring their vehicles to a Nissan dealer or INFINITI retailer for inspections and necessary repairs. The repairs will involve replacing the oil pan gasket and engine oil for vehicles without debris. For those with confirmed debris, engine replacement may occur at no cost to the customers.
Nissan’s spokesperson noted that the company has prepared a remedy and is committed to ensuring the safety of their vehicle owners. If any owner has concerns before the notification, they can reach out to Nissan’s customer service at 800-647-7261.
The NHTSA has assigned recall number 25V437 to this action.
