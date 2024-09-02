Sports
Nitesh Kumar Wins Gold at Paris Paralympics 2024 in Badminton
Nitesh Kumar achieved a remarkable feat by securing the gold medal in the Men’s Singles SL3 badminton event at the Paris Paralympics 2024. He triumphed over England’s Daniel Bethell with a closely contested score of 21-14, 18-21, 23-21.
During the match, Nitesh displayed an exceptional performance, capturing the first game before Bethell mounted a strong response to even the contest. The final game was a thrilling battle, but Nitesh’s skill and determination helped him to clinch victory, making him the second Indian athlete to win gold at these Paralympics, following Avani Lekhara’s historic achievement in women’s 10m air rifle shooting.
The SL3 category in para-badminton includes athletes with significant lower limb disabilities, employing only half the width of the badminton court. Nitesh’s inspiring journey began after he lost his left leg in a train accident in Visakhapatnam in 2009, which left him bedridden for several months. Despite these challenges, he focused on his studies and later joined the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi in 2013.
His interest in badminton developed during his time at IIT, and he began competing in the sport in 2016 at the Para National Championships. Nitesh secured his first international title at the Irish Para-Badminton International in 2017 and has continued to excel in his career, winning multiple titles in international competitions.
In addition to his accomplishments as a para-badminton athlete, Nitesh currently serves as a Senior Badminton Coach for the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in Haryana. His resilience and accomplishments have made him an inspiring figure in the world of sports.
