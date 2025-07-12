Sports
Nitish Reddy Shares Pat Cummins’ Advice for England Tour
Hyderabad, India — Nitish Kumar Reddy, the promising cricketer, recently revealed valuable advice he received from Australian captain Pat Cummins during a training session for the upcoming England tour.
Reddy, who has been steadily improving his bowling skills, said Cummins emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency and focus during overseas matches. “It’s crucial to adapt quickly to different pitches and conditions,” Reddy quoted Cummins during a recent interview.
As he prepares for the tour with the rest of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad, Reddy expressed excitement about the opportunity to showcase his talents on an international stage. “Seeing good progression in my bowling gives me confidence. Working with my coach Morne Morkel has made a big difference,” he added.
The England tour is set to start next month, with Reddy aiming to secure a spot in the playing XI. Reddy’s performance will be crucial for SRH as they look to improve their standings in the league.
Overall, Reddy feels that advice from experienced players like Cummins will be vital in navigating the challenges of international cricket.
