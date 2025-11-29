Sports
Nittany Lions Seek Victory Against Scarlet Knights in Final Regular Season Match
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State and Rutgers, both holding a 5-6 record, are set to clash in their final game of the 2025 regular season on Saturday, November 29. The Nittany Lions, under interim head coach Terry Smith, come into this matchup on a two-game win streak.
Penn State, which averages 31.0 points per game, ranks 43rd in the FBS for offense. The defense is performing well, ranked 26th by allowing only 20.1 points per game. In sharp contrast, Rutgers has struggled defensively, giving up an average of 425.9 yards per game, the 17th-worst in the FBS. Their offense currently ranks 62nd, with 395.6 yards per contest.
In their last outing, Rutgers suffered a heavy loss, 42-9, to the top-ranked Ohio State. The Scarlet Knights have two wins in the Big Ten, defeating Purdue and Maryland, while seeking to improve their overall record.
This matchup marks the 35th meeting between the two teams, with Penn State leading the series 32-2. Rutgers has not emerged victorious against the Nittany Lions since 1988. The last encounter was in 2023, when Penn State secured a 27-6 win, allowing Rutgers just two field goals.
In this game, running back Nicholas Singleton is aiming for his place in history. He needs just one touchdown to surpass former player Saquon Barkley for the most rushing touchdowns in Penn State history.
Weather conditions are expected to be mild for late November, with a high of 45 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Wind gusts may reach up to 12 miles per hour, and the temperature is projected to drop to about 35 degrees by evening.
