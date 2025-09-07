Bo Nix Thrives Under Sean Payton’s Guidance in NFL

Denver, CO — Bo Nix, the sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, has made a significant impact in his rookie season under the leadership of Broncos coach Sean Payton. This season, he joins fellow rookie Jayden Daniels as the only quarterbacks from the draft class to reach the playoffs.

Nix’s journey to the pro level had its challenges. Analysts were divided on his talent, with many not considering him a first-round pick. However, Payton recognized Nix’s potential during pre-draft meetings, where he was notably engaged in discussions about offensive strategies. “He was very engaged in the conversation,” Nix recalled. “I kind of had a feeling that he was intrigued. But at the same time, you never know in that process.”

The bond between Nix and Payton was forged during those early conversations and has strengthened over time. Many young quarterbacks falter in their first seasons due to coaching dynamics. In contrast, Nix feels empowered by the confidence Payton has in him. “It’s great to play for a coach who is confident in you,” Nix stated. “He’s taught me a lot, and I feel like I’m always learning.”

Nix also appreciates the open dialogue he shares with Payton. He values the communication regarding play calls and has suggested reintroducing plays that he believes work well for their offense. “We just communicate our needs well,” he said. “He’s open to everything and likes when a quarterback is honest about plays we’re running.”

This collaborative relationship played a crucial role in the Broncos’ offense last season, and as they prepare for their upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Nix feels optimistic. “Going into year two, I feel like we’re a lot more advanced than what we were,” he said.