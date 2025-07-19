Niyama Private Islands Maldives Reveals Bold Transformation

Malé, Maldives – Niyama Private Islands Maldives has announced a major transformation, titled THIS IS NIYAMA, which includes redesigned villas, new dining options, and enhanced guest experiences.

The luxury resort, which opened in 2012, has long been known for its lively atmosphere. With the ongoing transformation, Niyama aims to elevate its offerings across its twin islands, Play and Chill, while providing guests the opportunity to enjoy the Maldives on their own terms.

Villas at Niyama have received a significant upgrade. They now feature lighter color palettes, modern furnishings, and expanded living spaces equipped with smart technology. Beachfront villas are adorned with sunset hues, while overwater villas reflect shades of blue reminiscent of the ocean, allowing for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

The dining experience has also undergone a transformation. Nest, the treetop restaurant, boasts an immersive jungle ambiance, serving flavorful teppanyaki and dishes inspired by Southeast Asian cuisine. Meanwhile, Subsix introduces an underwater Nikkei tasting menu, which is a first in the world.

Additional dining options include Dune, offering fire-themed menus by the pool, and the Surf Shack, an expanded venue with cocktails, DJs, and breathtaking sunset views.

General Manager of Niyama Private Islands Maldives expressed the resort’s commitment to guest freedom, stating, ‘At Niyama, we want our guests to feel free, to explore, play and connect with kindred spirits and nature on their own terms. THIS IS NIYAMA reimagines the Maldives experience, inviting guests to write their own stories.’

Niyama is recognized as the Maldives’ premier surf resort, featuring on-site waves and expert coaching. The resort will also introduce a new marine center, offering conservation activities led by a resident biologist. Families can enjoy the upgraded kids’ club, which includes a jungle splash park and daily activities like snorkeling, dolphin cruises, and mini spa treatments.