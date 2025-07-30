NOAA Predicts 2025/26 Winter Weather Patterns for Skiers

(Washington, D.C.) — As summer heat lingers, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has released its long-range winter weather predictions for the upcoming 2025/26 season. Skis and snowboards may not be the first thing on most people’s minds, but enthusiasts are paying attention to temperature and precipitation forecasts that will influence winter planning.

On July 17, 2025, NOAA issued its Seasonal Temperature and Precipitation Outlooks, projecting a milder winter across much of the United States. These outlooks offer critical insights to skiers and snowboarders, helping them decide where and when to book trips to popular ski destinations. According to NOAA’s forecast, warmer temperatures are likely in the East and Southwest, which could affect early-season snow conditions.

Skiers aiming for deep powder in the Pacific Northwest may find more favorable conditions. NOAA emphasizes the importance of booking flexible trips, especially to resorts with higher elevations and advanced snowmaking capabilities.

Regions such as Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho are expected to receive above-normal snowfall, making them prime locations for winter sports. Conversely, those looking to ski in Southern California or the Southwest should steer towards resorts with robust snowmaking infrastructure or plan their visits later in the season when snowpack conditions might improve.

NOAA’s outlook indicates that various weather patterns could emerge as the season approaches, underscoring the need for skiers to stay informed. Monitoring NOAA’s updates and checking snow conditions through resort reports will be essential for winter sports enthusiasts as they prepare for the season.

The 2025/26 winter season promises to be exciting, offering varied conditions across the U.S. As the skiing community looks forward to another year of powder days, NOAA’s insights will be invaluable for those gearing up.