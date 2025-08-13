Business
NOAA Seeks Bids for New Space Weather Operations Contract
Washington, D.C. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is actively seeking proposals for the Space Weather Operations Multi-Mission Operations Services contract, or SWO-MOS. The request for proposals was issued on SAM.gov on August 11, 2025, and aims to develop a multi-mission operations service architecture to support all Space Weather Next (SW Next) environmental observation missions.
The SWO-MOS contract’s base period is scheduled to commence on April 13, 2026, with an expected completion date of April 12, 2031. If all options are exercised, the contract could extend through April 12, 2036.
This contract guarantees a minimum order of $100,000, while the maximum total value could reach $396 million. According to the terms, the selected contractor will not be obligated to accept any single order or combination of orders that exceeds this maximum value.
Vendors interested in participating in the bidding process can submit proposals until September 18, 2025. This initiative marks a rebranding of the previous project, formerly known as Space Weather Observations at L1 (SOL), which will now be referred to as Space Weather Observations at L1 to Advance Readiness (SOLAR).
