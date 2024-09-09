NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer Conducts Expeditions in Hawaii

The NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer is currently docked in Hilo after completing a series of deep ocean mapping expeditions in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument and the Johnston Atoll. This research initiative aims to enhance the understanding of one of the world’s largest protected marine areas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is engaged in an extensive year-long project focused on underwater mapping, utilizing high-resolution multibeam technology as part of the campaign titled “Beyond the Blue: Illuminating the Pacific.” This endeavor aims to gather crucial data from largely unexplored marine regions.

Aboard the Okeanos Explorer, a dedicated team consisting of Shannon Hoy, Anna Coulson, Mark Durbin, and Caitlin Ruby recently completed twenty days of continuous seafloor mapping operations around the Johnston Atoll before arriving in Hilo.

While the ship is docked, NOAA Ocean Exploration is collaborating with the NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries and Mocapapapa Discovery Center to host a series of public and private events. One of the highlights includes a two-day community engagement event titled “Pilina Kai Lipo: Connecting to the Deep Ocean,” scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

This event aims to educate and connect the local community with the deep ocean, focusing on the significance of the Papahanaumokuakea region, which encompasses approximately 583,000 square miles of rich ecological and cultural resources.

Justin Umholtz, an education associate with the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, is enthusiastic about providing opportunities for the community to engage with the marine environment. The event is free and will feature various educational activities, exhibitions, and opportunities to meet ocean explorers.

Local artist Patrick Ching is set to conduct drawing and painting classes for attendees, emphasizing creativity and engagement with nature. In addition, NOAA will host a panel discussion with ocean explorers for students at the University of Hawaii at Hilo and Hawaii Community College during the week.

The activities scheduled throughout the week aim to elevate community awareness regarding the ecological and cultural significance of the deep sea and promote marine stewardship among the younger generation.

After concluding events in Hilo, the Okeanos Explorer will undertake another mission to map the ocean floor around the Johnston Atoll, covering a distance of 970 miles.