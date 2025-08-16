News
NOAA Weather Radio Signal Returns Ahead of Hurricane Season
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) weather radio signal for Galveston County is back on the air after being down since March.
The transmitter, located in Hitchcock, had malfunctioned, leaving residents without vital weather updates during a crucial time of year. The NOAA weather radio serves as an important source of information when storms disrupt power and cell service, especially during hurricane season.
Residents expressed frustration over the delay in restoring the signal, noting the urgency of reliable weather updates as hurricanes approach. NOAA officials stated this month that the current signal is temporary, with plans for a permanent transmitter to be installed on Galveston Island by the end of September.
This new infrastructure is expected to enhance communication for local residents during severe weather conditions. “We understand the importance of keeping our community informed, especially during hurricane season,” said a NOAA representative.
The return of the weather radio signal offers some reassurance to Galveston County residents as they prepare for potential storms in the coming weeks.
