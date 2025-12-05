Noah Clowney Shines in Nets’ First Home Win of Season

Brooklyn, NY – Noah Clowney led the Brooklyn Nets to their first home victory this season, scoring 18 points in a 116-103 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Barclays Center. The Nets, who previously struggled with a 0-9 start at home, finally secured a decisive win in front of their fans.

Clowney, a 6-foot-10 power forward, showcased his growing talent with impressive plays, including a thunderous dunk that gave Brooklyn a commanding 10-point lead late in the game. “I’m very happy for Noah,” Nets coach Jordi Fernández said after the game. “Those are big-time energy plays for his teammates and the crowd.”

The Nets and Hornets were neck and neck for most of the game, but Brooklyn surged ahead in the fourth quarter, a period that Clowney played a crucial role in. In addition to his scoring, he shot 6-of-9 from the field and sank two three-pointers. His performance helped cement the team’s first home win since April.

After being selected 21st overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Clowney has emerged as a key player for Brooklyn this season, averaging a career-best 12.4 points through 20 games. His adaptability is evident as he has adjusted to increased responsibilities this year, following the departures of veteran players like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Fans are hopeful for Clowney’s continued development, especially after standout performances last month, including a high of 31 points against the New York Knicks. His ability to create offensive opportunities has increased his trade value and importance to the team’s future.

Michael Porter Jr. was another standout, scoring a game-high 35 points, including several crucial three-pointers. Clowney’s teammate, Danny Wolf, also contributed significantly with timely points and energy plays, showcasing the potential of the young roster.

The Nets will look to build on this momentum in their next game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Brooklyn has struggled against Chicago historically, last winning against them in 2023, but spirits are high after this encouraging win.

Fernández also mentioned that guard Cam Thomas is expected to undergo an MRI on his left hamstring later in the week after missing multiple games due to injury. As young players like Clowney continue to develop, the Nets are hopeful about their future as the team rebuilds.