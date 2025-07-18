Noah Cyrus Releases New Album Amid Family Legacy

Nashville, Tennessee — Noah Cyrus, 25, is making her mark in the music industry with her newly released album, “I Want My Loved Ones to Go with Me.” The album, which follows her 2022 debut, showcases Cyrus’s growth as an artist and person through a blend of dreamy folk and indie sounds.

Produced by Cyrus alongside Mike Crossey and PJ Harding, the album reflects a clear vision and the depth of her personal experiences. “The record that you’re hearing is from an adult woman,” Cyrus said in an interview with Rolling Stone. She noted a significant difference in her perspective since she released her first album at 21.

Cyrus’s music draws inspiration from her family, who have longstanding ties to the industry. The song “Don’t Put It All on Me,” co-written with brother Braison, highlights her role as a supportive figure in her family. Another track, “With You,” features a song penned by her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, marking a poignant reminder of family roots.

The album’s title, “Apple Tree,” is derived from a hymn recited by her grandfather, reflecting her family’s rich musical heritage. This connection is evident throughout the album, which Cyrus described as conceptual, involving characters that relate to various family members.

After the album’s release, she made her Grand Ole Opry debut, performing on the iconic stage that she watched her father grace as a child. “The Opry has this nostalgic feeling that brings you back to a sense of family,” she expressed, noting the honor of performing there.

The album features collaborations with notable artists like Blake Shelton, Robin Pecknold, and Ella Langley. Cyrus emphasized the eclectic mix of artists, calling it a unique collection that represents diverse influences. She described how reaching out to Shelton through a personal letter helped solidify their collaboration on the track “New Country.”

The emotional depth of the album is marked by topics of love, grief, and personal acceptance. Cyrus conveyed that writing about her family’s struggles offered her a sense of peace, sharing insights into her journey and growth. “I’m talking about these really heavy subjects, but it’s coming from an understanding place,” she said.

Despite the challenges of navigating public scrutiny during her family’s divorce, Cyrus found a unique perspective in her artistry. She elaborated on how this work represents not just her experiences but shared human sentiments: “This is the perspective of a daughter and a sister and a fiancée.”

Cyrus expressed a rare contentment with this album, stating, “I wouldn’t change a thing about this album. I’ve never felt like that about my work before.” Plans for a deluxe edition in the future suggest more music is on the way, and she hopes her work connects listeners to their own spiritual journeys.