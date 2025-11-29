Sports
Noah Fifita Leads Arizona Wildcats into Crucial Rivalry Matchup
TEMPE, Arizona — Junior quarterback Noah Fifita and the Arizona Wildcats have found considerable success on the road during the 2025-2026 football season. The Wildcats have enjoyed several standout performances, highlighted by a near-perfect showing against the Houston Cougars and a record-breaking win over the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Fifita, who thrives in hostile environments, has led the Wildcats to notable victories, including their first ranked opponent win on the road against Cincinnati. As Arizona prepares for a crucial showdown against the No. 20-ranked Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium, the stakes are high in this edition of the Territorial Cup.
Offensive coordinator Seth Doege praised Fifita’s competitive spirit, highlighting his focus and athleticism. “He’s just an ultimate competitor,” Doege said. “I remember watching him warm up at Colorado, thinking, ‘It’s gonna be a long night for these boys.’” Doege noted that Fifita’s determination after any setbacks, like the game against Iowa State that he took personally, showcases his commitment to improvement.
During the season, Fifita has put up impressive stats, including a completion rate of 92.3 percent against Houston and a dominating 527 yards with five touchdowns in the previous year’s Territorial Cup against ASU. His record-setting performance eclipsed Anu Solomon’s previous mark of 520 passing yards against Cal in 2014.
Fifita’s skill on the field, combined with a strong offensive strategy, has seen Arizona win various close games, including recent victories against Baylor and Colorado, where they showcased their powerful offense backed by a strong defensive line. Arizona’s defense has also been pivotal, forcing turnovers and creating scoring opportunities.
Statistically, Arizona goes into this rivalry game with a record of 8-3, while Arizona State stands at 8-3, leading to an exciting matchup. With both teams vying for bowl positioning and bragging rights, fans can expect a fiercely contested game.
As both teams prepare for their battle on the field, it remains to be seen whether Fifita’s road success will continue against ASU’s strong defense. The game kicks off on November 28 at 9:00 PM ET, adding an extra layer of anticipation as fans anticipate the next chapter in this storied rivalry.
