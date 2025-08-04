Noah Hawley Brings Alien Franchise to TV with New Series

NEW YORK, NY — Writer-director Noah Hawley is set to launch a new TV series, “Alien: Earth,” which serves as a prequel to the iconic Alien franchise, marking the first time the beloved horror series will be adapted for television. This new project is scheduled to premiere on August 13, 2025, on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the U.S.

The series aims to delve into Earth’s events leading up to the renowned 1979 film that introduced audiences to the terrifying xenomorphs. According to Hawley, the series presents a unique challenge, as television allows for much deeper story exploration than a film would. “In a two-hour movie, the monsters can just be monsters,” he explained, “but in a 10-hour series, they must serve a narrative purpose.”

This television adaptation follows the success of Hawley’s previous work on the acclaimed “Fargo” series, which earned three Emmy Awards in 2014. The show’s approach is characterized by reimagining rather than directly adapting source material, an approach that resonates with viewers.

Set in 2120, shortly before the events of the original film, the narrative incorporates elements of corporate intrigue and explores themes of transhumanism. The plot follows a group of hybrids—young minds decanted into powerful bodies—who become involved in a chaotic rescue mission when a research vessel crash-lands in Thailand, bringing with it familiar horrific elements from the franchise.

Hawley emphasizes the importance of creating a compelling story beyond the visual horror associated with the xenomorphs, stating, “The question is always: why are we doing this? If it’s purely for profit, perhaps it shouldn’t be done.” Working with a fresh cast, including Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant, Hawley aims to maintain the suspenseful and unpredictable nature of the franchise.

The series will also introduce new alien creatures alongside the familiar xenomorph, enhancing the unpredictability that has intrigued audiences for decades. As media evolves, so do the avenues through which iconic stories are delivered, showcasing the potential of television adaptations to deliver expansive and thrilling narratives.