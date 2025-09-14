Noah Schnapp Celebrates Millie Bobby Brown’s New Role as Mom

Hollywood, CA – Noah Schnapp expressed his joy for his co-star Millie Bobby Brown as she celebrates her new role as a mother. Just weeks after Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, welcomed their first child through adoption, Schnapp shared his excitement in an exclusive interview.

‘I’m just really happy for her,’ Schnapp told E! News during the got milk? 30th anniversary Milk Mustache celebration on September 9. He added that he is eager to see Brown ‘flourish’ as a mother.

The 20-year-old actor also mentioned looking forward to reuniting with Brown and their fellow cast members, including Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink, ahead of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which premieres in November. ‘It’s gonna be great,’ he commented.

In the lead-up to the final season, Schnapp described the upcoming episodes as ‘beyond anything’ they’ve experienced since the show’s launch in 2016. ‘Prepare for tears,’ he advised, sharing that he grew emotional during filming’s final day. ‘Everyone was crying. We all love each other,’ he said, reflecting on their close bond.

Millie Bobby Brown, who turned 21 during filming, also conveyed her emotions about wrapping up the series. ‘To say goodbye to my favorite crew members, to my favorite cast, my favorite directors, what a wonderful production that I had the pleasure to work with,’ she shared.

Brown announced her pregnancy on August 21, sharing that she and Bongiovi welcomed their ‘sweet baby girl.’ In a heartfelt social media post, she expressed excitement for their new chapter as parents and emphasized their desire for privacy during this time.

Sources close to the couple say that Brown has always dreamt of being a young mom, influenced by her own upbringing. ‘There’s no doubt that she’s a great mom,’ a source said. ‘She has the biggest heart.’

As Brown embarks on this new journey, Schnapp’s upbeat support highlights the deep bond shared among the Stranger Things family, both on and off-screen.