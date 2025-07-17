Noah Wyle Receives Emmy Nomination for ‘The Pitt’ 26 Years After ‘ER’

LOS ANGELES, CA — Noah Wyle, the star and executive producer of HBO Max’s hit series “The Pitt,” has received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, marking his first nomination since 1999. Wyle’s nomination comes for his role as Dr. Michael ‘Robby’ Robinavitch.

The announcement was made on July 15, 2025, along with the news that “The Pitt” received a total of 13 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Wyle now competes with notable actors like Sterling K. Brown, Pedro Pascal, Gary Oldman, and Adam Scott for the prestigious award.

Wyle was on the set of “The Pitt” when he received the news. “I saw a text from my wife saying, ‘Baby!’ After that, the crew erupted in celebration as the nominations were announced,” Wyle said in an interview, highlighting the excitement among the cast and crew during production.

The actor is well-known for his portrayal of Dr. John Carter on the medical drama “ER,” but this is his first Emmy nomination in a lead actor category. Previously, he earned five nominations for his supporting role on “ER.” “This feels even sweeter, as now I understand more about the journey of a career,” he added.

Production for the second season of “The Pitt” is currently underway in Burbank, California. Season 1 addressed the emotional toll of frontline workers in healthcare and aimed to inspire the next generation. “It’s a challenge to stay current with our storytelling given how rapidly events change in healthcare,” Wyle noted, indicating a shift in the show’s focus for the upcoming season.

Wyle expressed gratitude for the recognition and emphasized that the nominations reflect a collective effort. “This is truly a labor of love, and I’m humbled to be included with so many talented individuals,” he said.

Despite cast changes, including the exit of co-star Tracy Ifeachor, Wyle remains optimistic about the future of the show. He acknowledged the necessity of character rotations in a realistic teaching hospital setting.

“The Pitt” premieres its second season in January 2026. Fans eagerly await seeing Wyle continue his journey as Dr. Robby in a series that has become a critical and viewer favorite.