Nobel Peace Prize 2026 Nominations Deadline Approaches

OSLO, Norway — The nomination deadline for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize is January 31, setting the stage for a tense period of lobbying and speculation ahead of the award ceremony.

Nominees remain confidential for 50 years, but many lawmakers and academics publicly announce their choices to promote awareness. The Nobel Committee has been contacted for comments regarding the impending nominations.

The 2025 prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, which stirred controversy, especially among supporters of former President Donald Trump, who felt snubbed. The upcoming award is expected to generate similar debate and media coverage.

The online nomination form opened in mid-October, with submissions due by the end of January. This begins an eight-month validation process, culminating in a shortlist prepared by the five-member Nobel Committee.

According to Alfred Nobel’s will, the prize honors individuals or groups who have significantly advanced fellowship among nations. Eligible nominators include current heads of state, lawmakers, university professors, members of the International Court of Justice, and former laureates.

The Nobel Committee meets regularly to discuss and narrow down candidates from February through September, with the final decision made between mid-August and late September.

In 2025, the Committee registered 338 candidates, the highest in recent years. Lobbying can hinder the selection process, as noted by Asle Toje, deputy leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. “It is hard enough as it is to reach an agreement among ourselves, without having more people trying to influence us,” Toje said.

MEP Matjaz Nemec has nominated U.N. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese and Gaza-based doctors for this year’s prize, emphasizing their commitment to international law amid ongoing conflicts. Betting odds have been placed on several figures, with Trump currently leading the list.

The Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony will take place on December 10 in Oslo City Hall.