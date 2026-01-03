Nobel Winner Discusses Black Holes and Truth in Hong Kong Lecture

Hong Kong – German astrophysicist Reinhard Genzel, 73, addressed an audience of hundreds at the Hong Kong Laureate Forum this past week, challenging perceptions about black holes. The event was held at the Science Park, where Genzel humorously began, “What’s the point of talking about black holes if all the Hollywood producers already know what they are? Going into them is easy, but once you do… ooooh.”

Genzel, born in Bad Homburg, co-discovered Sagittarius A*, the central black hole of the Milky Way, and was awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics alongside Andrea Ghez and Roger Penrose for their work. His lecture came 12 years after he was previously recognized at the same forum.

During a post-lecture Q&A with the Spanish newspaper EL PAÍS, he explained the significance of his discovery. “Many people expect the universe to be full of surprises. But what I do is use techniques to do physics from afar,” he said. Genzel emphasized the need for understanding complex scientific truths, suggesting that social media detracts from deep comprehension.

He noted the difficulties of conveying some truths concisely, likening it to needing months of study to grasp complex political conflicts like the war between Hamas and Israel. “One-minute videos will never give you the truth,” he said, advocating for a commitment to learning.

Genzel also reflected on his curiosity about black holes, saying, “I’ve learned not to be interested in things I know have no answers.” He believes there is still much to uncover about black holes, despite the theoretical limits he mentioned.

In relation to global events, Genzel shared his concerns about Europe’s stability and the current state of international relations. “If the Russians defeat Ukraine and invade Poland, there will be another world war,” he warned.

On the subject of U.S. politics, he criticized former President Donald Trump, saying, “This president and his cronies are destroying everything that made America great.” He cautioned against silence in the face of injustice, reflecting on Germany’s history after World War II.

With regards to China, he expressed hope for collaboration under conditions of freedom, indicating a cautious willingness to engage positively despite geopolitical tensions.

Genzel ended his lecture with a thought on curiosity being humanity’s greatest quality, suggesting the greatest questions may remain unknown until discovered through exploration.