Nocturnal Wonderland Festival Begins This Weekend in San Bernardino County

DEVORE, California — The 30th Nocturnal Wonderland electronic dance music festival starts this weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater. The three-day event kicks off on Friday, September 14, and runs through Sunday, September 16, near the Interstate 15 and I-215 split in San Bernardino County.

Attendees can expect heavy traffic in the area throughout the weekend, particularly on Monday, September 15, as campers depart after the festival. Authorities encourage travelers to plan their routes ahead of time and consider alternatives to avoid congestion.

Promoted as a “magical weekend,” Nocturnal Wonderland features performances from fiery musical acts on five stages, alongside activities such as camping parties, art installations, yoga sessions, skating, yard games, food, and drinks. Events like the 30th Anniversary Burlesque Brunch and Wonderland Waterpark are among this year’s highlights.

For further details, including the schedule, ticket information, camping options, and the music lineup, festival-goers can visit the festival’s official website. Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be contacted at [email protected]. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.