Entertainment
Nocturnal Wonderland Festival Begins This Weekend in San Bernardino County
DEVORE, California — The 30th Nocturnal Wonderland electronic dance music festival starts this weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater. The three-day event kicks off on Friday, September 14, and runs through Sunday, September 16, near the Interstate 15 and I-215 split in San Bernardino County.
Attendees can expect heavy traffic in the area throughout the weekend, particularly on Monday, September 15, as campers depart after the festival. Authorities encourage travelers to plan their routes ahead of time and consider alternatives to avoid congestion.
Promoted as a “magical weekend,” Nocturnal Wonderland features performances from fiery musical acts on five stages, alongside activities such as camping parties, art installations, yoga sessions, skating, yard games, food, and drinks. Events like the 30th Anniversary Burlesque Brunch and Wonderland Waterpark are among this year’s highlights.
For further details, including the schedule, ticket information, camping options, and the music lineup, festival-goers can visit the festival’s official website. Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz can be contacted at [email protected]. Follow him on X @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.
Recent Posts
- Nocturnal Wonderland Festival Begins This Weekend in San Bernardino County
- Mariners Surge Past Cardinals to Secure Third Straight Win
- Battlefield 6 Introduces New Battle Royale Mode for Testing
- Murfreesboro Man Charged in Nashville Hit-and-Run Incident
- Streamer Spending on UK TV Surpasses $1B Amid Industry Tensions
- Hollow Knight: Silksong Launch Causes Digital Store Outages
- Demi Lovato Dances Through Heartbreak in New Single ‘Here All Night’
- Selena Gomez Celebrates OMITB Season 5 Release in NYC
- Selena Gomez Shares Wedding Plans and Details on Fallon
- Djo Releases ‘The Crux Deluxe’, Blending Rock and Experimentation
- Mac DeMarco Returns with New Album ‘Guitar’
- Mel Brooks Eyes Reboot of Classic Comedy High Anxiety Amid Revival Buzz
- Jennifer Lopez Reflects on Her Dream Role in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’
- Ellsworth Air Force Base Lockdown Resolved Following False Shooter Alert
- Downtown Chicago Braces for Traffic Restrictions Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations
- Packers vs. Commanders: Bet $5 to Unlock $300 in Bonus Bets
- September Playoff Race Heats Up as Teams Scramble for Spots
- Survivor Becomes Nurse: A Journey from Tragedy to Healing
- SpaceX Successfully Launches Nusantara Lima Satellite After Delays
- Rauw Alejandro Launches New Single ‘GuabanSexxx’ Ahead of New Album