Noem’s Controversial Claim on Maui Wildfire Survivors Sparks Outrage

Washington, D.C. — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem found herself at the center of social media outrage after stating during a meeting on July 9 that one in six survivors of the Maui wildfires engaged in “survival sex” to secure basic necessities. The meeting was held to evaluate the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and its performance following the devastating fires.

Noem asserted that after the wildfires swept through Maui on August 8, 2023, many survivors faced dire circumstances. “The situation in Lahaina was so bad that one in six survivors were forced to trade sexual favors for just basic supplies,” she claimed, highlighting complaints from residents about inconsistent assistance from FEMA.

The Lahaina wildfires resulted in over 100 fatalities, marking the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. While Noem’s comments stirred disbelief among liberal social media users, they subtly echoed previous criticism of FEMA’s operations, particularly by the Trump administration.

Citing a report published in May by the Filipino feminist disaster response organization Tagnawa, Noem’s claims found some support. The report indicated that 16% of surveyed female survivors felt compelled to exchange sexual services for shelter and basic necessities. However, experts caution that these findings are based on a small survey sample and cannot be generalized to the larger population of wildfire survivors.

“It’s inaccurate and deeply irresponsible to imply that one in six people across Lahaina experienced this form of exploitation,” said Ruben Juarez, an economics professor at the University of Hawaiʻi Mānoa.

Khara Jabola-Carolus, a co-author of the report, emphasized that the study focused specifically on a vulnerable group of immigrant women in Maui. “Our intent wasn’t to universalize it,” she noted. Jabola-Carolus criticized Noem for misrepresenting the report’s findings when discussing disaster response.

Local leaders also voiced their concerns about Noem’s portrayal. Rick Nava, a Filipino community leader and Lahaina wildfire survivor, expressed dismay at Noem’s comments. “The agency has played a critical role in Maui’s recovery and has provided essential resources,” he said. “If these people were not here seeing it, then I don’t think they have any right to talk bad about what happened in Lahaina.”

Hawaiʻi U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono condemned Noem’s remarks on social media, arguing that political figures should focus on addressing the tragedy and aiding affected communities rather than politicizing issues.

As Noem and other officials reflect on FEMA’s shortcomings in disaster response, the Tagnawa report continues to highlight longstanding social inequalities faced by marginalized groups in emergency situations. With calls for better resources and a more effective disaster response strategy, the situation now calls for urgent action from both federal and local authorities.