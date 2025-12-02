Politics
Noem Proposes Sweeping Travel Ban Amid Immigration Crackdown
Washington, D.C. — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on Monday that she is recommending a sweeping travel ban targeting several countries. In a post on social media, Noem claimed these nations are flooding the United States with crime and dangerous immigrants.
Noem shared that she met with President Donald Trump to discuss the travel ban, describing it as necessary to protect American citizens. “Our forefathers built this nation on blood, sweat, and the unyielding love of freedom—not for foreign invaders to slaughter our heroes,” Noem stated, expressing fierce opposition to the influx of immigrants from certain countries.
While Noem did not specify which countries would be targeted by the ban, she emphasized that her recommendation is an extension of Trump’s previous efforts to restrict immigration from what he often refers to as “third-world countries.” This term generally refers to nations with lower economic development.
The announcement comes shortly after a shooting incident in Washington, D.C., where two National Guard members were attacked. Authorities identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national. Lakanwal had entered the U.S. in 2021 as part of a program aimed at resettling Afghan refugees following the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Noem has criticized the vetting process for Afghan refugees following Lakanwal’s actions. “We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden,” Trump stated, underscoring demands for stricter immigration controls.
With the recent shooting prompting urgent calls for action, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow confirmed that a comprehensive review of green card holders from specified countries will be launched. Additionally, all asylum applications are currently on hold until thorough vetting can be ensured.
Officials confirmed that this review is expected to include nationals from 19 specific countries, with some facing full bans on entry due to perceived threats to national security.
