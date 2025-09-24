Nolan Arenado’s Future Uncertain as Cardinals Seek Youth Movement

SAN FRANCISCO — Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is at a crossroads as the St. Louis team considers trading its 10-time Gold Glove winner for the second straight offseason. The decision comes as the Cardinals aim to reallocate payroll and make room for younger players in their lineup.

As the season wound down, Arenado expressed nostalgia during a recent homestand, suggesting that he might have played his last games in St. Louis. “It’s starting to really feel like it,” Arenado said when asked about the possibility of leaving the team.

The Cardinals’ management, now under the leadership of Chaim Bloom, has signaled a desire to move in a different direction. Trading Arenado could not only help achieve financial flexibility but also encourage talented prospects to step into prominent roles. Among those prospects are Nolan Gorman and JJ Wetherholt, who have shown potential at the plate and in the field.

During Arenado’s recent absence due to injury, Gorman took on most of the third-base responsibilities. He logged significant playing time, showing flashes of his defensive capability. Meanwhile, Wetherholt has started to transition to third base in the minors, hinting at the Cardinals’ interest in making him a part of the future plans.

Despite his brilliant career, Arenado’s exit would leave a gap in the Cardinals’ defense; manager Oli Marmol praised him as “the best third baseman to ever play the game.” Throughout this season, when Arenado was sidelined, the team struggled defensively, which only increased the discussions about finding a reliable successor.

Arenado, now 34, still has two years remaining on his contract, worth nearly $40 million. He acknowledged that he may be “in the way” of the organization’s youth movement. “This team, this organization, needs to go to a different route,” Arenado stated, indicating his acceptance of the club’s potential changes.

In the meantime, Arenado continues to contribute to the team, including a recent performance against the Giants where he extended one of his career streaks. However, the threat of being traded looms over him as the offseason approaches.

As for Wetherholt, his impressive minor league season, where he hit .306 and showed promise in terms of power and defense, suggests he could be the one to fill Arenado’s shoes if the trade occurs. The Cardinals front office is keen on giving opportunities to these young players, suggesting a potentially brighter future as they move past the veteran phase.

Regardless of the outcome, both the fans and the players prepare for a significant transition as the team reshapes its identity moving forward.