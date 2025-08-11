Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The St. Louis Cardinals are grappling with a dual challenge: the impact of the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline and a spate of injuries, particularly concerning Nolan Arenado.

Arenado, a key player for the team, has been placed on the Injured List due to an ongoing shoulder issue. The Cardinals decided to retain him leading up to the trade deadline despite ongoing trade rumors surrounding the star third baseman’s future. Recent reports indicated that Arenado was expected to return around August 18th.

However, Cardinals beat writer Derek Denton disclosed that Arenado’s return may be delayed. “Nolan Arenado reported to the Cardinals Spring HQ in Jupiter, Fla., on Friday to begin nine to ten days of shoulder strengthening,” Denton stated. “He is not expected to be ready by STL’s series in Miami from August 18-20,” added manager Oli Marmol.

In Arenado’s absence, younger players like Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese are seizing opportunities to showcase their talent, as the front office considers future roster decisions. Gorman, in particular, is under pressure to prove himself as the team anticipates significant changes.

Additionally, the Cardinals are utilizing their recent acquisition, Jorge Alcala, after picking him up on waivers from the Boston Red Sox. The team announced Alcala would join the active roster while sending pitcher Gordon Graceffo back to Triple-A Memphis.

Alcala, who made his debut with the Minnesota Twins in 2019, brings experience to the bullpen with a career ERA of 4.24. The Cardinals are hopeful he can add depth for the remainder of the season.

The looming question now is what the future holds for Nolan Arenado with the Cardinals. Trade speculations are rife, especially as the team’s direction seems increasingly focused on rebuilding.