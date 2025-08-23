Nolan McLean Impresses in MLB Debut with Mets

Flushing, NY — Nolan McLean made an exciting first impression in his Major League Baseball debut with the New York Mets on Saturday. The right-handed pitcher showcased his remarkable talent with a signature pitch that caught the attention of veteran player Sean Manaea.

Manaea, in his 10th season in the majors, praised McLean’s abilities, stating, “He has big-time stuff. That slider or sweeper, whatever you call it, is pretty amazing to watch. I wish I could spin a ball like that, but he has it.” This endorsement highlights the high expectations surrounding McLean’s potential in the league.

McLean, who developed the pitch during his final season at Oklahoma State, referred to it as a “sweeper.” He explained, “I really found the pitch out in my draft year. I hadn’t really thrown it in college — never, really — but I always knew I could spin the ball well.”

The game showcased McLean’s impressive skills, leaving both teammates and fans eager for more performances from the promising young pitcher.