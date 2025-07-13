Nolan Siegel Out of Farm to Finish 275 After Crash

IOWA SPEEDWAY, Iowa – Arrow McLaren driver Nolan Siegel will not race in the Farm to Finish 275 later today. He was not cleared by the IndyCar medical team after a crash in the Synk 275 race.

Siegel was involved in a late crash that caused a red flag yesterday. He spun out of a turn and collided heavily with the wall. He was seen gingerly exiting his car after the impact.

On social media, Arrow McLaren confirmed, “Following an on-track incident on lap 248 of yesterday’s race at Iowa Speedway, Nolan Siegel has not been cleared to compete by the IndyCar medical team.” The team decided not to run the No. 6 NTT Data Arrow McLaren Chevrolet in today’s race.

The statement continued, “Nolan will continue to be evaluated, and we will stay in close contact with the medical team as he recovers.”

The timing of the crash was fortunate for Arrow McLaren, as all drivers had completed their green flag pit stops. If it had occurred earlier, Siegel’s teammate, Pato O'Ward, could have lost his lead in what became a win in his 100th IndyCar race.

Siegel was running in the top 10 and had qualified well for both races. Starting eighth yesterday, he was set to line up fifth in today’s race, positioning him as the leading McLaren off the start.

O’Ward qualified ninth, while Christian Lundgaard, who struggles on oval tracks, will start 21st due to Siegel’s absence. With Siegel out, Will Power moves up to fifth, trailing his teammate, Josef Newgarden. Both drivers look competitive for today’s race.

Alex Palou will start on pole, followed by Felix Rosenqvist. However, neither driver demonstrated strong pace in yesterday’s race, making them vulnerable to the faster Penske drivers.