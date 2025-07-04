Non-Essential Federal Offices Closed for Independence Day

Washington, D.C. — This Friday, the United States will celebrate the 249th anniversary of its Independence Day, marking the ratification of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress. As the holiday approaches, many non-essential federal offices, stock markets, and banks will be closed.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that state offices in Florida will also be closed on July 3 and July 4, aiming to provide state employees with a longer weekend for observance. “I hope our state employees use this additional time off to enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and reflect on the importance and meaning of our nation’s founding,” DeSantis stated ahead of the holiday.

In terms of postal services, Americans will not receive mail delivery on July 4, as all U.S. Postal Service locations will be closed. “Fireworks of all kinds are considered hazardous materials and are banned from all air and ground transportation through USPS,” a USPS representative cautioned, reminding residents to refrain from mailing fireworks.

Financial institutions, such as banks, will follow federal holiday guidelines and remain closed. While bank websites will be available for online banking services, some transactions may be delayed until the next business day.

In the stock market, the New York Stock Exchange and other major stock platforms will close early on July 3 at 1 p.m. and remain closed until normal operations resume on Monday, July 7. This marks the last holiday break for Wall Street until Labor Day.

Most grocery and retail stores plan to remain open on July 4, although hours may vary. For example, while Costco will be closed, Walmart will maintain its regular hours. Planet Fitness facilities will also be open but with limited hours.

As families prepare to celebrate the holiday, it is essential to plan ahead for any banking needs and to be aware of the various service closures.