Business
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Offers Key Deals for Summer Shoppers
SEATTLE, Wash. — The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially begun, running from July 12 to August 3. This much-anticipated event offers shoppers an opportunity to grab significant discounts on fashion, beauty products, and home essentials.
The sale is known for featuring popular brands and products, with early access granted to Nordy Club cardholders as of July 8. The general public can shop the sales starting July 12.
Vogue editors have curated lists of their favorite items from the sale, which include a mix of beauty essentials and stylish fashion pieces. Senior beauty writer Kiana Murden emphasized the season’s best deals: “The beauty deals at Nordstrom are the best during the Anniversary Sale. Case in point, there’s La Mer and Oribe in my cart,” Murden said.
Shoppers looking for footwear might find excellent options from Adidas, Nike, and Rag & Bone. Notable deals include a pair of OnCloudmonster running shoes, a Dyson V15 Detect Pro vacuum and various skincare sets.
In relation to style, editor picks included trendy items from Agolde, designed to complement various summer wardrobes. “After trying several denim brands, I have found my go-to: Agolde,” said another editor. “These baggy jeans are perfect for a casual summer look.”
This year’s sale also showcases a range of home goods, like organic cotton sheets from Parachute and chic kitchenware from Le Creuset, appealing to shoppers looking to refresh their living spaces.
Overall, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale presents unique opportunities for discounts on coveted items. It allows consumers to shop for luxury products while benefiting from reduced prices. As Murden said, “If not now, when?”
