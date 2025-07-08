Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Brings Major Discounts for Fashion Lovers

New York, NY – The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale kicks off this week, offering customers a chance to refresh their wardrobes and beauty bags at discounted prices. The sale begins with early access for Nordstrom Icon cardholders and will open to the public on July 12, running until August 3.

Starting on July 9, Ambassador members can shop, followed by Influencer members on July 10. This year, shoppers can expect an array of deals across various brands, including many favored by celebrities.

Among the highlighted products are Beyond Yoga’s soft workout clothes, which are also favorites of stars like Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston. Oprah has praised a super-soft pullover from the same brand, contributing to its popularity.

Fans of Taylor Swift will be excited about her plaid skirts, which Rails VP of Women’s Design Linney Warren calls an embodiment of the schoolgirl trend. Although Swift’s exact items may not be discounted, there are plenty of alternatives on sale.

Denim lovers can explore Madewell’s lightweight pants that look like denim but feel airy. Additionally, Levi’s bestselling 501 silhouette remains a timeless option, appealing to influencers and fans alike.

The sale features a variety of footwear, too, with significant discounts on Birkenstocks and Hoka shoes—brands regularly seen on celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Britney Spears.

Jewelry and accessories are also part of the sale, with brands like Jenny Bird and Monica Vinader drawing attention. Hailey Bieber recently endorsed a popular carry-on bag on her Instagram, and many are eagerly anticipating the sale.

Sale trends show a mix of luxury and practicality, incorporating options from brands like Brooks Brothers and Barbour. The latter is especially appealing with over $100 off select jackets, favored by British royals.

Shoppers are encouraged to check their Nordy Club statuses to take advantage of early access benefits, potentially unlocking exclusive deals before the general public.

Hannah, a commerce writer for Page Six Style, advises readers to act quickly as popular items are likely to sell out fast during the sale.

This year’s anniversary event promises over 65 new brands appearing in the catalog, and customers are looking forward to great discounts, with select items marked down by up to 50%.