Norman Reedus Discusses Daryl’s Future and Reunion Hopes

San Diego, CA – Norman Reedus, the star of AMC’s “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” addressed the possibility of a reunion between his character Daryl and Rick Grimes, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln, during an interview at San Diego Comic-Con. Reedus explained that while fans may eagerly anticipate this reunion, it is unlikely to happen.

At the event, it was confirmed that “Daryl Dixon” will conclude after its fourth season, with Daryl and Carol, played by Melissa McBride, continuing their journey in Europe. Seasons 3 and 4 are both set in Spain, leaving fans wondering how Daryl and Carol will return home – if they do at all.

“We’re very aware of the theories about Daryl reuniting with Rick,” Reedus said. “There are so many ideas thrown around from fans. Sometimes it’s better to do the opposite of what people expect so they’re surprised.” He continued to emphasize the need for storytelling that surprises the audience rather than fulfilling all fan expectations.

Daryl’s story on the flagship series ended with his quest to find Rick and Michonne, who are likely still alive. Reedus hinted that although his character’s current story may wrap up in Spain, this does not mean Daryl’s journey is over. He indicated that possibilities still exist for future storylines beyond the upcoming season.

After the recent finale of “The Ones Who Live,” Lincoln and showrunner Scott M. Gimple expressed openness to continuing Rick and Michonne’s story if it presents a compelling narrative. Lincoln noted, “Never say never. There are other important characters who are still alive, and it would be exciting for them to cross paths again.” Gimple reiterated his desire for characters to connect across various shows in the franchise.

The future of “The Walking Dead” franchise remains uncertain beyond Daryl’s concluding episodes. The only other confirmed series is “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” featuring Maggie and Negan, which has been renewed for its third season.

The franchise, known for its expansive universe and lasting popularity, is expected to provide fans with a memorable conclusion. Reedus emphasized that Daryl and Carol must first navigate challenges in Spain before any reunion with Rick might unfold.

Fans can look forward to the premiere of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” Season 3 on September 7 on AMC.