Norris Leads McLaren in Thrilling Final Practice at Austrian Grand Prix

SPIELBERG, Austria — Lando Norris topped the time sheets in the final practice session for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on Saturday. Norris, who is currently fighting for the championship, clocked a time of 1:04.324, just 0.118 seconds faster than his McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri.

Following Norris was Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who finished third, 0.210 seconds behind. Verstappen experienced a late-session spin but managed to keep his car intact as the practice came to a close. Notably, both Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton secured fourth and fifth places, respectively, after testing new floor upgrades aimed at boosting their performance.

As practice progressed, Mercedes drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli claimed sixth and seventh spots, while Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda, who also spun during the session, and Sauber‘s Gabriel Bortoleto rounded out the top ten.

Norris’s performance is crucial this weekend as he trails Piastri by 22 points in the championship standings. He has expressed the need to secure a strong finish to narrow this gap. This session was particularly important because Norris wants to perform well in the final parts of qualifying, where he has struggled recently due to minor mistakes.

McLaren has made updates to their front wing and suspension, which Norris believes are helping him to feel more in control. “The upgrades will help us be more competitive and hopefully close the gap a little bit,” Verstappen remarked regarding his team’s recent improvements.

The tension is palpable with McLaren in a strong position heading into qualifying, and Piastri stated that they are still free to race each other for the title. “It will be an exciting battle,” said British racing driver Alice Powell, expressing optimism about the showdown between Norris, Piastri, and Verstappen.

As the teams prepare for qualifying, the focus will be on how both McLarens can maintain their pace and if Verstappen can reclaim the top spot. The Austrian Grand Prix is scheduled to commence at 3 p.m. local time on Sunday, marking another significant race in this competitive season.