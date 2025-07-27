Norris, Piastri Lead Grid as Belgian GP Faces Weather Delays

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium, July 27 (Reuters) – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri of McLaren will start at the front for Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix as rain has forced delays to the event’s schedule.

The drivers secured the first two spots on the grid, with Norris capturing pole position and Piastri close behind in second during Saturday’s qualifying at the iconic Spa circuit. Meanwhile, third place went to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, followed by Max Verstappen of Red Bull in fourth.

The weather conditions have been challenging, leading to the cancellation of the Formula 3 feature race and causing a delay to the Grand Prix start time. Forecasts predict continued rain throughout the day, potentially affecting race strategies.

“Today’s qualifying was really strong for us, and I’m excited for the race despite the conditions,” said Norris. Piastri echoed this sentiment, noting the team’s momentum in recent races.

In the fifth position, Alexander Albon will line up alongside Mercedes driver George Russell. Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull completed the top six. Starting from the pit lane due to a power unit change is Lewis Hamilton, a five-time winner at Spa, who qualified only 16th this weekend.

Hamilton expressed frustration about his qualifying results, calling it “unacceptable.” His teammate Fernando Alonso and Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes will also start from the pit lane after similar adjustments were made to their cars.

The 2025 Belgian Grand Prix, marking a century since its inception, is scheduled for 44 laps around Spa’s 4.352-mile circuit, with the race lights expected to go out at 1500 local time. Fans are eagerly anticipating how the weather will influence the race outcome.

“It’s going to be a challenging race with the weather,” said Verstappen, “but anything can happen in these conditions.”