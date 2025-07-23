North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend

FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Premier Lacrosse League showcased its 2025 campaign this past weekend, featuring five alumni from North Carolina’s men’s lacrosse team.

On July 18, the Utah Archers faced the Carolina Chaos, where North Carolina’s Connor Maher contributed by assisting on a goal and scooping up two ground balls in a game that ended in a one-goal victory for the Archers. Carolina’s defenseman Jack Rowlett also made his mark with a caused turnover and two ground balls.

The following day, the Denver Outlaws faced off against the Boston Cannons. Midfielder Justin Anderson of the Outlaws scored in the second quarter, aiding Denver in securing their fifth consecutive win. For the Cannons, Marcus Holman delivered a strong performance, netting a two-point goal, a one-point goal, and an assist, along with four ground balls. Zac Tucci also excelled at faceoffs, winning nine and collecting six ground balls.

Videos shared on social media showed Anderson’s impact as he started the second period with a key goal. Meanwhile, Holman’s last goal tied him with Paul Rabil for the second most goals in league history, totaling 355.

This weekend highlighted the talent and contributions of North Carolina alumni in the Premier Lacrosse League, underscoring the program’s lasting impact in professional lacrosse.