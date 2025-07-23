Sports
North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – The Premier Lacrosse League showcased its 2025 campaign this past weekend, featuring five alumni from North Carolina’s men’s lacrosse team.
On July 18, the Utah Archers faced the Carolina Chaos, where North Carolina’s Connor Maher contributed by assisting on a goal and scooping up two ground balls in a game that ended in a one-goal victory for the Archers. Carolina’s defenseman Jack Rowlett also made his mark with a caused turnover and two ground balls.
The following day, the Denver Outlaws faced off against the Boston Cannons. Midfielder Justin Anderson of the Outlaws scored in the second quarter, aiding Denver in securing their fifth consecutive win. For the Cannons, Marcus Holman delivered a strong performance, netting a two-point goal, a one-point goal, and an assist, along with four ground balls. Zac Tucci also excelled at faceoffs, winning nine and collecting six ground balls.
Videos shared on social media showed Anderson’s impact as he started the second period with a key goal. Meanwhile, Holman’s last goal tied him with Paul Rabil for the second most goals in league history, totaling 355.
This weekend highlighted the talent and contributions of North Carolina alumni in the Premier Lacrosse League, underscoring the program’s lasting impact in professional lacrosse.
Recent Posts
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal
- KFC Launches ‘Kentucky Fried Comeback’ with Free Chicken Offer
- Phoenix Suns Sign Former Lakers Guard Jordan Goodwin Off Waivers
- German Women’s National Team Advances to Semi-Finals After Thrilling Win
- T-Mobile Raises Subscriber Estimates Amid Strong Demand
- Taylor Townsend Triumphs Over Tatjana Maria at Mubadala Citi DC Open
- Salma Paralluelo bounces back to help Spain at Euro 2025
- Tesla Faces Economic Challenges as Q2 Earnings Fall Short
- Broadcom Shares Drop Amid Delays in AI Infrastructure Project
- QuantumScape Soars Ahead of Earnings, Sparked by Production Breakthrough
- Broadcom Faces Stock Decline Amid AI Project Delays
- Trump’s Name in Epstein Files Sparks Controversy
- Pokémon GO Fest 2025: Max Finale to Feature Epic Battles and New Pokémon