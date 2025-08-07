North Carolina Faces Storms and Welcomes Milder Weekend Ahead

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Severe thunderstorms caused wind damage and flash flooding across North Carolina during the evening commute on August 1. The storms began to peak around 4 p.m., bringing heavy rain and damaging winds as people were leaving work.

Reports indicate that numerous trees have fallen, creating dangerous conditions for residents trying to navigate their neighborhoods after the storms. Areas such as Forsyth County and Lewisville have experienced significant tree damage. Additionally, hail was reported in some regions along U.S. 220.

Emergency services urge the public to exercise caution due to fallen trees and power lines. Residents in Galax have reported flooding, particularly on Bedsole Road, where earlier rainfall accumulated to about six inches.

As the weather pattern shifts, milder temperatures in the 70s are expected to return for the weekend. After dealing with the storms, residents can look forward to a more comfortable atmosphere with less humidity.

The forecast predicts scattered showers on Saturday, but Sunday is expected to offer more sunshine and temperatures rising into the upper 70s. Dew points are projected to drop, enhancing the comfortable conditions throughout the weekend.

While the storm threat subsides, some cloud cover may remain over the area as a cool front moves through. Meteorologists suggest a possibility of patchy rain continuing into Saturday but anticipate a pleasant day for Sunday with comfortable lows in the 60s.

As we look ahead, storm chances may return next week, but for now, residents can enjoy the milder weather this weekend.