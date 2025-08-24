North Carolina Lineman Makes Earl Campbell Award Watch List

Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina offensive lineman has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. This award honors the top offensive player in Division I football from Texas high schools or currently playing at four-year colleges in Texas.

The award recognizes not just talent but also the enduring qualities of Earl Campbell, including integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, and tenacity. The focus on tenacity underscores the importance of resilience and determination in overcoming challenges.

The lineman, a graduate transfer from Rice University, started 11 games for the Owls last season. He played seven games at left guard and four at left tackle, showcasing his versatility and skill.

The Watch List will be reduced to up to 16 semifinalists in November, with five finalists to be revealed in December. Selections will be made by broadcasters, journalists, fans, and former award winners. The winner will be announced in December and honored at the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 21, 2026, in Tyler, Texas.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was established in 2012 by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler. Earl Campbell, a graduate of John Tyler High School and former Texas Longhorns star, won the Heisman Trophy in his senior year after leading the nation with 1,744 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.