Sports
North Carolina Lineman Makes Earl Campbell Award Watch List
Chapel Hill, N.C. — North Carolina offensive lineman has been named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List. This award honors the top offensive player in Division I football from Texas high schools or currently playing at four-year colleges in Texas.
The award recognizes not just talent but also the enduring qualities of Earl Campbell, including integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, and tenacity. The focus on tenacity underscores the importance of resilience and determination in overcoming challenges.
The lineman, a graduate transfer from Rice University, started 11 games for the Owls last season. He played seven games at left guard and four at left tackle, showcasing his versatility and skill.
The Watch List will be reduced to up to 16 semifinalists in November, with five finalists to be revealed in December. Selections will be made by broadcasters, journalists, fans, and former award winners. The winner will be announced in December and honored at the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 21, 2026, in Tyler, Texas.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was established in 2012 by the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler. Earl Campbell, a graduate of John Tyler High School and former Texas Longhorns star, won the Heisman Trophy in his senior year after leading the nation with 1,744 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.
Recent Posts
- Chase Elliott Aims for Breakthrough at Daytona 400 Race
- Trump Plans Chicago Military Deployment Amid Crime Crackdown
- Fantasy Football Tips: Draft Jeff Wilson Jr. Late for Potential Value
- Bubba Pollard Triumphs in Chaotic Michigan 300 at Owosso Speedway
- Powerball Jackpot Reaches $700 Million Ahead of Aug. 23 Drawing
- Cubs’ Cade Horton Reflects on Football Past While Excelling on the Mound
- NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Promotes Southern 500 at Boeing
- New Documentary Examines John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Life
- Finn Wolfhard Discusses Anxiety During ‘Stranger Things’ Filming
- AFC West Coaches Set for Fierce Competition in 2025 NFL Season
- Cruz Azul Faces Toluca in Key Clash This Weekend
- Ryan Preece Confronts Ross Chastain at Daytona Finale
- Portland Timbers Face San Diego FC in Crucial Playoff Match Tonight
- Cubs Prepare for Critical Series Against Angels as Tucker Faces Slump
- North Carolina Lineman Makes Earl Campbell Award Watch List
- LA Galaxy Faces Colorado Rapids in Exciting Midseason Matchup
- Fatal Crash on Highway 97 Leaves One Dead, Six Injured
- Dolphins Tight End Darren Waller’s Preseason Participation Raises Questions
- Mets Face Nationals in Key Matchup at Nationals Park
- Amanda Bynes Reveals Fuller Lips After Cosmetic Procedure