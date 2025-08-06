News
North Carolina Lottery Draw Results for August 5, 2025
RALEIGH, North Carolina — On Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the North Carolina Lottery announced results for several draw games, providing players with another chance to win big.
The numbers for the Mega Millions were 12, 27, 42, 59, and 65, with the Mega Ball being 02. In the Lucky For Life game, the winning numbers were 17, 27, 32, 37, and 39, and the Lucky Ball was 15.
For the Pick 3 Day game, players saw winning numbers of 7-1-1, and the Fireball addition was 4. The Evening Pick 3 results showed numbers 2-4-0 with a Fireball of 2. In the Pick 4 Day game, the winning combination was 5-2-8-1, along with a Fireball of 9. The Evening Pick 4 numbers were 2-1-9-2, and the Fireball was 7.
Players can redeem prizes up to $599 at any North Carolina Lottery retailer. For prizes exceeding $599, winners must submit their tickets either by mail or in person at North Carolina Lottery offices.
To claim a prize by mail, winners need to send a prize claim form, their signed lottery ticket, and copies of a government-issued photo ID and social security card to North Carolina Education Lottery, P.O. Box 41606, Raleigh, NC 27629. However, prizes under $600 do not require a photo ID or social security card.
If claiming in person, it is essential to sign the back of the ticket and complete a prize claim form. All documents, including the signed ticket and ID, should be presented at any of the lottery offices.
Players are encouraged to check previous winning numbers and payouts through the designated results page.
