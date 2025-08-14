News
North Carolina Lottery Draw Results for August 11, 2025
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Lottery announced the results from its draw games for Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, offering chances for players to win big. Each game provided players with various excitement and hope for fortune.
The winning numbers for the Powerball were 06-16-33-40-62, with the Powerball number at 02 and a Power Play multiplier of 2. In the Lucky for Life game, the winning numbers were 18-22-26-40-46, with a Lucky Ball number of 03.
For the Daily games, the results are as follows: the Day draw numbers were 0-8-6 with a Fireball of 8, while the Evening draw revealed the numbers 5-9-6, also using a Fireball of 7. For the second day drawing, the Day numbers were 8-6-6-6, with a Fireball of 1, and the Evening numbers were 1-1-2-8, with a Fireball of 5. Lastly, another set of numbers drawn was 13-17-23-24-40, along with 08-09-15-30-32.
Winners in North Carolina should be aware that all lottery retailers will redeem prizes up to $599. For prizes exceeding this amount, winners can submit their tickets by mail or visit a North Carolina Lottery Office.
To claim a prize by mail, participants must send a completed prize claim form, their signed lottery ticket, and copies of a government-issued photo ID and social security card to the North Carolina Education Lottery at P.O. Box 41606, Raleigh, NC 27629. For claims under $600, copies of photo ID or a social security card are not required.
For those who prefer to submit their claims in person, the process includes signing the back of the ticket, filling out a prize claim form, and presenting the form along with the ticket and required ID at any lottery office location.
The results were generated automatically with information from TinBu and a template reviewed by a Carolina Connect editor. Any feedback can be submitted via the lottery’s contact page.
