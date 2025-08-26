North Carolina Lottery Draw Results for August 25, 2025

Raleigh, NC – The North Carolina Lottery has announced the results from its draw games for Monday, August 25, 2025. Players eagerly awaited the numbers hoping to win big prizes.

In the Powerball draw, the winning numbers were 16, 19, 34, 37, and 64, with the Powerball being 22 and a Power Play of 3. For the Lucky for Life game, the winning numbers were 01, 04, 12, 17, and 20, with a Lucky Ball of 06.

Daily draw results included the Day numbers of 5, 7, 6 and a Fireball of 4. For the Evening draw, the numbers were 5, 2, 7 with a Fireball of 1. Another set of Day draw numbers showed 7, 8, 7, 2 with a Fireball of 2; and the Evening numbers were 0, 3, 2, 0, with a Fireball of 7.

As for the Cash 5 game, the winning combination was 01, 11, 16, 17, and 34. There was also a second set of numbers reported as 13, 24, 31, 33, and 35.

Players can redeem prizes of up to $599 at any North Carolina Lottery retailer. For prizes greater than $599, winners must submit their claims either by mail or in person at North Carolina Lottery Offices.

When submitting by mail, include a prize claim form, your signed lottery ticket, copies of a government-issued photo ID, and your Social Security card. Claims for prizes less than $600 do not require photo ID or a Social Security card.

For in-person claims, sign the back of your ticket, complete a prize claim form, and bring the form along with your signed lottery ticket and ID to any North Carolina Lottery location.

The results page was generated automatically with information from TinBu and overseen by an editor at Carolina Connect. To check previous winning numbers and payouts, visit the North Carolina Lottery’s official website.