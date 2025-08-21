North Carolina Lottery Results Announced for August 20, 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Lottery announced the results of its various draw games on August 20, 2025. Participants eager to win big can check their tickets against the latest numbers.

For Powerball, the winning numbers were 31, 59, 62, 65, and 68, with the Powerball number being 05. Players should note that the Power Play was set at 2. They are encouraged to check the payouts for Powerball and review previous drawings for better insights.

Those participating in Lucky For Life found success with winning numbers of 01, 05, 18, 25, and 28, along with a Lucky Ball of 04. Similar to Powerball, players should verify payouts for Lucky For Life and look into prior results.

In the Pick 3 game, the daytime drawing yielded winning numbers of 3, 6, 6 featuring a Fireball of 4. The evening draw resulted in numbers 6, 3, 7, with a Fireball of 8. The Pick 4 results from the day draw were 9, 9, 0, 5 and a Fireball of 1, while the evening drawing displayed 2, 2, 5, 8 along with a Fireball of 8.

In the Cash 5 game, players should check the winning numbers of 03, 15, 17, 33, and 38. Evening Double Play results yielded numbers 11, 24, 27, 35, and 37.

Lottery players are reminded to follow specific procedures to claim their winnings. Retailers across North Carolina handle prize redemptions for amounts up to $599. For higher amounts, players can submit their tickets by mail or in person at designated NC Lottery offices.

For mail claims, players should send a signed lottery ticket along with a completed prize claim form, copies of their government-issued photo ID, and their social security card to the North Carolina Education Lottery in Raleigh. For in-person submissions, individuals need to sign the back of their ticket, fill out a claim form, and present the required identification at one of the regional offices located in Asheville, Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, and Wilmington, all open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enthusiasts can keep up with previous winning numbers and payouts via the North Carolina Lottery website. Key game drawings occur at various times throughout the week, with Powerball drawn at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Other games, like Mega Millions and Lucky For Life, offer daily chances for players to win.