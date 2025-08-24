North Carolina Lottery Results Announced for August 20, 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Lottery has released the winning numbers for its draw games from August 20, 2025, offering players a chance at significant winnings.

In the Powerball draw, the winning numbers were 31, 59, 62, 65, and 68, with the Powerball being 05 and a Power Play set at 2. Players are urged to check the payout information and review previous drawings to better understand their chances.

For participants in Lucky For Life, the winning numbers were 01, 05, 18, 25, and 28, along with a Lucky Ball of 04. Similar to Powerball, players are encouraged to review payout structures and past results.

The Pick 3 game saw success as well, with the day draw producing winning numbers 3, 6, 6 and a Fireball of 4. The evening draw yielded numbers 6, 3, 7 and a Fireball of 8. In the Pick 4 category, the day numbers were 9, 9, 0, 5 and a Fireball of 1, while the evening results showed 2, 2, 5, 8 with a Fireball of 8.

The Cash 5 game had winning numbers of 03, 15, 17, 33, and 38, with evening Double Play results revealing 11, 24, 27, 35, and 37. Lottery players are encouraged to keep up with the latest results.

To claim any winnings, players should adhere to procedures set by the North Carolina Lottery. Retailers across the state can redeem prizes up to $599. For larger prizes, players must mail their tickets or submit them in person at designated NC Lottery offices.

For mail claims, winners must send a signed lottery ticket, a completed prize claim form, a photo ID, and a social security card to the North Carolina Education Lottery‘s Raleigh headquarters. In person, individuals need to sign the back of their ticket, fill out a claim form, and provide identification at any regional office in Asheville, Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, or Wilmington, which are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Players can also review previous winning numbers and payout details on the North Carolina Lottery website. Key game drawings occur at different times throughout the week, with Powerball drawn at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, offering players numerous opportunities to win.