News
North Carolina Lottery Results for Nov. 28, 2025 Announced
RALEIGH, North Carolina — The North Carolina Lottery has announced the results for various draw games held on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Players across the state eagerly awaited the outcome in hopes of a big win.
The results for the Mega Millions game were 06-07-13-39-48, with the Mega Ball being 04. For the Lucky for Life game, the winning numbers were 19-28-32-41-47, and the Lucky Ball was 16.
In the Daily games, the Day drawing numbers were 7-5-1, with a Fireball of 9. The Evening drawing produced numbers 5-8-1, with a Fireball of 2. Players also participated in additional games that featured numbers 3-6-9-9, and for the evening, the numbers were 8-1-5-3, with a Fireball of 9.
Prizes for players who match the numbers vary significantly. All North Carolina Lottery retailers are authorized to redeem prizes up to $599. Winners claiming prizes over $599 must submit their tickets either through the mail or in person at designated North Carolina Lottery Offices.
For mail claims, winners should send a signed lottery ticket, a completed prize claim form, and copies of a government-issued photo ID and social security card to the North Carolina Education Lottery at P.O. Box 41606, Raleigh, NC 27629. Claims for prizes under $600 do not require copies of photo ID or a social security card.
To submit claims in person, winners need to sign the back of their tickets and fill out a prize claim form before delivering them, along with a government-issued photo ID and social security card, to any North Carolina Lottery office.
For previous winning numbers and payouts, players are encouraged to check the official results page.
